A suspected pickpocket arrested at the Computer Village, Ikeja, Lagos has confessed to the operatives of the Lagos State Rapid Response Squad (RRS) that he made at least N18,000 daily selling stolen phones.

The suspect, Lawal Daodu, 31, was arrested on Friday around 5:00 p.m. when he unsuccessful picked a phone from a passer-by at Ikeja Under Bridge.

Lawal, who had before his arrest steadily picked two android phones from passers-by was removing another android phone from the pocket of another victim when the phone incidentally fell from his hand, thus drawing the attention of its owner.

He was promptly arrested by the RRS officers attached to the Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) stationed at Ikeja Under Bridge. Just as the suspect was explaining the source of the phones in his possession, one of his victims, who was trying to catch a glimpse of what was happening saw his phone in the suspect’s hand.

Lawal, in his confession to the police explained that he operated at Computer Village, Ikeja and Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos. “On Friday, I was in Computer Village as usual. I have picked two phones in the morning which I sold to my customers at the Computer Village.

“In the afternoon, I resumed to pick few phones. I was picking the third one when the owner raised the alarm which attracted the attention of the RRS men. They arrested me and unfortunately, just as I was trying to prove my innocence, one of my victims identified his phone in my hand.

“I don’t operate every time. I go out maybe twice in a week and I make at least N18,000 from pick-pocketing. There were times I made more than that, especially, when I picked expensive phones. I sell the phones to Afeez and Lanre. They are street guys in Computer Village. I was trained by Bello. I have not seen him a long while now,” he added.

Commenting on the development, the Command’s Public Relation Officer, DSP Bala Elkana, said the suspect is assisting the police in the arrest of the buyers of his stolen phones at the Computer Village, Ikeja.

