By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

The Edo State House of Assembly on Monday screened and confirmed six nominees as commissioners in the state.

Governor Godwin Obaseki had on July 10 forwarded the 6-man list to the House for consideration and confirmation.

The nominees screened were Damian Lawani, Joe Ikpea, Felix Akhabue, Moses Agbakor, Momoh Oise Omorogbe and Marie Edekor.

Their confirmation followed the recommendation of the ad-hoc committee constituted by the Speaker, Frank Okiye, to screen the commissioner nominees.

Chairman of the ad-hoc committee and Leader of the House, Roland Asoro, while presenting the report, said the nominees were educationally qualified to be appointed as commissioners in the state.

Asoro who recommended that the nominees be confirmed as commissioners, also moved the motion for the adoption of the recommendation of the Committee.

The motion was seconded by the Deputy Speaker, Yekini Idaiye, member (APC, Akoko-Edo l).

The House consequently adopted the report of the Committee and confirmed the nominees as commissioners.

