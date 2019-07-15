Dolapo Osinbajo, wife of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has shared her first birthday picture as she turns 52 years old today.
In an Instagram post on Monday, she thanked God for another birthday.
View this post on Instagram
Thanking God for another birthday… 📸 : My first birthday A F’OPE F’OLORUN A f’ope f’olorun L’okan ati l’ohun wa Eni s’ohun ‘yanu N’nu eni t’araye nyo ‘gbat’a wa l’om’owo On na l’o ntoju wa O si nf’ebun ife Se ‘toju wa sibe. NOW THANK WE ALL OUR GOD, Now thank we all our God, with heart and hands and voices, who wondrous things has done, in whom this world rejoices; who from our mothers' arms has blessed us on our way with countless gifts of love, and still is ours today.
