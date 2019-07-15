The Lagos State government has warned the public against consumption of food preserved with pesticides or other agro-chemicals, noting that it is harmful to human health.

This warning is coming on the heels of recent reports on social media in which it was alleged that grains, especially raw beans was being mixed with known insecticide – dichlovorous also known as ‘Snipper’ to preserve it and prevent insect infestation.

Lagos State Ministry of Health’s Permanent Secretary, Dr. Titilayo Goncalves who gave this warning on Monday explained that dichlovorous, which is from the class of the Organo-phosphotus chemicals, were poisoning in nature and dangerous to human health.

She added that the chemical was oil based and did not wash off easily on grains when rinsed with cold water.

“It is criminal to spray food items, including grains, with such poisonous chemicals, these chemicals have lasting odour and retentive capacity”, Goncalves said.

The Permanent Secretary stated that anyone who consumed food preserved or contaminated with dichlovorous would exhibit symptoms ranging from abdominal pain, diarrhea, vomiting, breathlessness or respiratory disturbances, become irritable, and that this might lead to coma and even death.

Goncalves added that the effect of exposure of human, especially traders and marketers in edible grains who use it to preserve their product and prevent pest infestation might include irritation of eyes and skin, headache, nausea, dizziness, chest tightness, discharge of thin nasal mucus and even paralysis.

“Any person who exhibits any of these symptoms should report immediately to the nearest health facility for prompt management”, she said.

She explained that thorough cooking of grains generally reduced risk of exposure to the chemical, stressing that the best possible caution against exposure was to avoid preserving food with poisonous chemicals, including pesticides.

She advised residents to wash all raw foods, including grains, fruits and vegetables thoroughly before cooking and eating, saying that that thorough washing of raw foods and fruits in several rinses of water before cooking was a lot better than just cooking without washing.

“You are advised to also report any individual or group of people suspected of involvement in harmful food preservation techniques to the State Government through the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Lagos State Safety Commission”, Goncalves said.

While reaffirming the State Government’s commitment to the good health and well-being of residents, the Permanent Secretary stated that government was working towards ensuring food security and safety.

According to her, the State government was aware of various harmful and unhygienic practices of food processors, traders and marketers in food preservation and was doing the needful to curb food poisoning in the state.

Goncalves warned traders, marketers and processors of raw foods to desist from the use of unapproved chemicals for killing pests on raw food, noting that the State government was against any practices inimical to the good health and wellbeing of the populace.

“We wish to reiterate that the Lagos State has zero tolerance for distribution of unwholesome foods and all forms of food poisoning in the State and we will therefore leave no stone unturned in ensuring wholesomeness in the process and distribution of foods that Lagosians consume”, she said.

While soliciting the support of residents in exposing any unhygienic and harmful health practices, Goncalves tasked them to make formal reports to the aforementioned agencies of government or call the 09095259940.

