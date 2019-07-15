CAN leaders visit COZA, pledge support for Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria CAN is under fire on social media after its representatives in Abuja and North Central visited the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly COZA and declared support for its pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo, in the wake of the many rape allegations.

During the visit, CAN leaders said they stand in solidarity with Bidoun Fatoyinbo and COZA church.

Nigerians are angry by the CAN leadership gesture and are calling them out on Twitter.

See more reactions below;

 