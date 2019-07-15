The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria CAN is under fire on social media after its representatives in Abuja and North Central visited the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly COZA and declared support for its pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo, in the wake of the many rape allegations.

During the visit, CAN leaders said they stand in solidarity with Bidoun Fatoyinbo and COZA church.

Nigerians are angry by the CAN leadership gesture and are calling them out on Twitter.

See more reactions below;

When most of them sexually abuse their members,what do you expect?

These guys are just politicians and businessmen.

Till date, Biodun Fatoyinbo walks free. Hell, he even still pastors his church, the outrage has died down.

I called the number on CAN website so they could say something about the confusion generated by the visit by some of its officials. After several attempts, turns out that's someone else's personal line, who is not a representative. So, wrong number.

It is Fatoyinbo today. Who is gonna be tomorrow?

At the end, you will all try but God His gonna be Glorified.

He said in the Torah, 'I will build my Church and the gate of hell shall not prevail'.

