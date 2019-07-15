By Taiwo Okanlawon

Big Brother Naija Housemate, Esther has emerged winner of this week Head of House challenge for the ‘Pepper dem gang’ edition of the reality show, making her the first female to occupy that position.

She emerged the winner following the weekly task as instructed by “Biggie.

Housemates were assigned Biggie’s memory challenge, they were given 20 minutes to find the cards and memorise the numbers on each card and their locations.

Esther emerged winner as she memorised the numbers of each card and their positions ahead of Ike, Seyi, Gedoni, Jackye, and Omoshola who were in the final rounds.

The HoH in the reality show gets the honour of sitting on the Head of House seat and will be allotted 250 Bet9ja Coins.

The HoH also enjoys the luxury of a tastefully furnished Head of House Bedroom.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

