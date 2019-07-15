Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has condemned President Muhammadu’s approach in superintending the security of Nigerians by equating it with ‘all talk and no action’.

In a series of tweets and Facebook post on Monday, Atiku recalled in nostalgia the calm and security that pervaded the country decades ago, in his growing up years.

“We did not depend on police from Lagos or Kaduna. We had a community police system. Nigeria must return to community policing, adapted to suit the culture and history of each of the 6 zones, in order to stem the tide of insecurity”, he wrote.

Then he went for Buhari’s neck with a knife:

“Our response to the killings of our citizens cannot be just talk, talk, and talk.

“We must take decisive action to protect the lives of all citizens, not just prominent ones. There has to be change, because if we continue with the way things are, we will get the same results, he added.

The posts were repeated on his Facebook page

Atiku is not the only Nigerian who has given President Buhari some knocks about the parlous security situation in the country, especially following the killing of Funke Olakunrin on the highway in Ore Ondo State.

Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka also addressed the issue in his birthday talk with 85 youths in Abeokuta on Sunday.

Soyinka especially lamented the growing challenges posed to the security of Nigerians by herdsmen, saying President Muhammadu Buhari’s failure to resolve them has eroded his administration’s achievements.

Soyinka added that the “carelessness” and “negligence” of the Buhari’s administration to the herdsmen menace has led to the death of many Nigerians.

