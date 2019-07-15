The group treasurer of South Africa’s Eskom, Andre Pillay, will leave the power utility at the end of August, the company said on Monday.

This latest high-profile exit follows the departure of the chief executive earlier this year.

Eskom supplies more than 90 percent of South Africa’s electricity, but has implemented severe power cuts this year and is failing to generate sufficient profit.

It is hinging its recovery hopes on a 230 billion rand ($16 billion) bailout pledged by government in February.

