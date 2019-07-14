Former Undisputed World Heavyweight Champions, Anthony Joshua received a hero welcome to a sprawling slum in Lagos, Makoko and at the National Stadium, Surulere on Saturday.

A huge crowd followed him wherever he went cheering him and chanting his name.

In Makoko, a small girl asked Joshua why he was boxing for Britain instead of Nigeria and also wanted to know when he started boxing.

Joshua replied that he started boxing at the age of 18 years, but that he left Nigeria for the UK when he was 25 years.

Watch video here:

🙌🇳🇬 Anthony Joshua receives a hero's welcome as he visits the Makoko slums and Lagos National Stadium in Nigeria – the home of his ancestors. 💯🗣️ AJ: "They tell us don't go to the ghettos, but I go where I feel most comfortable." pic.twitter.com/GduItDxWre — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) July 14, 2019

