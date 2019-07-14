Singer, Timi Dakolo was caught on video dancing with her daughter, Hallel as she added a year to her age on Sunday.

Dakolo took to his Instagram page to shower encomium on her daughter and took her to the dance floor.

He also prayed for her that truth would not depart from her mouth as well as God’s wisdom upon her life.

Dakolo wrote: “Happy birthday Hallel Dakolo, my precious baby, may truth never depart from your mouth and God’s wisdom from your heart.

“I love you baby, keep making me and mummy proud, for the lord is your glory and the lifter up of your head.”

