By Ademola Adegbamigbe

Love is a leveller! The drama took place on 15 August 2017 during the presentation of a book, Pastor E.O Adeboye: His Life and Calling, which took place at the at the Youth Centre of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Redemption Camp, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The Master of Ceremonies humorously asked Pastor Folu, who marked her 71st birthday on Saturday, to tell the guests, comprising the clergy and the laity, the pet names of her husband, Pastor E.A Adeboye, General Overseer, RCCG. She fired back with her own repartee: “Pastor ID, why are you fast? This is just presentation of a book, not marriage anniversary. Whatever you want, I will do it…” Then she drew her husband closer and kissed him passionately. Onlookers went wild and bent double with glee.

This is 2019 and the two have been married for 52 years.

Mrs Adeboye was born as Foluke Adenike Adeyokunnu on Tuesday 13 July 1948 to Jacob Adelusi Adeyokunnu, a prince of the royal family of Owa Obokun Oji in Ijeshaland, Osun State.

According to her website, she was a Methodist many years before she became Mummy G.O or Mother-in-Israel as she is fondly called.

Adeboye and Folu had their court wedding on 8 September 1967 and church wedding on 16 December 1967. Two years ago, Adeboye said this about her: “Marry for love. It’ll endure. I’ve been married for 50 years and still on honeymoon. I was the poorest among those lurking around the girl I married. One was a lawyer who had a car; I had nothing. But I told the girl that if you marry me, whatever I am, whatever I ever become will be yours.”

She attended Methodist Primary School-Oke Eshe- Ilesha and Methodist Girls School- Agurodo-Ilesha after which she obtained her Grade II Teacher’s Certificate from United Missionary College (UMC), Ibadan and later, College of Education, University of Lagos for her Diploma in Education (Science and Mathematics).

As contained on her website, she has attended in addition to these, several professional Development Training Courses, in Nigeria and Abroad. Notable among these are: Understanding Accelerated Christian Education – 1992; Proficiency Course for Directors of Schools and Heads of Schools at the University College of St. Johns and St. Marks, Plymouth, U.K.- 2000; Special Needs Education Training – Organized by CRSM and conducted in Lagos by The Columbia University in the City of New York- 2005.

She has also written the following books: Kingdom Love – 2008; Heaven in your home – 2006; The Mother-in Christ -2004; The Seven Secrets of Great Achievers – 2003; This also shall pass, published by CRM in 2001; Can I cry out published by Oldavent Limited in 1999; and The Pastors’ Wives Manual published by Feyisetan Press in 1995.

She is blessed with rare gifts of administration, planning, hospitality, counseling, mentoring, ministering comfort, care, and encouragement to many, bringing hope, love and succor to the hopeless. She is also endowed with immense initiative and great capacity for hard work.

She is a missionary and minister of the gospel of Jesus Christ, powerful intercessor, Bible Teacher & role model for lots of women and a pioneer of multiple projects, ministries and missions to the glory of God.

With a passion for planting Christian schools, she has made immense contributions to the Nigerian Education sector, coordinating work in the field of Christian Education, by starting a vigorous movement (Christ the Redeemer’s Schools Movement) that has led to the founding of several Christian Educational institutions caring for the educational welfare of children in Nigeria and Internationally.

Folu is a dutiful wife, a devoted mother and grandmother, a tireless evangelist, a hospitable and seasoned teacher with passion for excellence at all levels of education.

Mama is blessed with three sons and a daughter who are all Pastors and happily married. She is a dotting and loving grandmother to her many dearly beloved and precious grandchildren.

