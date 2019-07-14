Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has sent the list of his commissioners and special advisers to the Lagos State House of Assembly, with some of them old faces of the previous Lagos administrations and some making their debut.
Among the returnees are Tunji Bello, lawyer and journalist who was the secretary to the government under the Ambode administration and also a former commissioner for environment under Raji Fashola.
Prince Gbolahan Lawal had served under Governors Fashola and Ambode.His last portfolio was as commissioner for housing.
Engineer Hakeem Fahm was commissioner for ICT midway under Ambode’s administration and is also returning as commissioner.
Segun Dawodu, son of the late prominent Lagos politician, Alhaji Ganiyu Dawodu, popularly known as GOD, is also on the list. He was a commissioner under the Bola Tinubu administration and had stayed with the Tinubu political clan, despite the political differences between Tinubu and his father.
Among the new faces is Tunbosun Alake, son of Dele Alake, Lagos former commissioner for information and strategy. He featured in the campaign for Sanwo-Olu’s election.
Another new face is Gbenga Omotoso, editor for many years of The Nation newspaper.
Here is the complete list:
Mr. Rabiu Olowo Onaolapo
Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo
Prof. Akin Abayomi
Dr. Idris Salako
Mr. Tunji Bello
Mr. Gbenga Omotoso
Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka
Mrs. Bolaji Dada
Mr. Lere Odusote
Dr. Frederic Oladeinde
Mr. Gbolahan Lawal
Ms. Adekemi Ajayi
Mr. Femi George
Dr. Wale Ahmed
Mr. Moyo Onigbanjo (SAN)
Mr. Hakeem Fahm
Mrs. Ajibola Ponnle
Engr. Aramide Adeyoye
Mr. Segun Dawodu
Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf
Mr. Sam Egube
Ms Ruth Bisola Olusanya
Princess Aderemi Adebowale
Mr. Tunbosun Alake
Mr. Afolabi Ayantayo
