Pastor Paul Enenche, Dunamis International Gospel Centre, on Sunday admonished Nigerians to offer special prayers for national stability, peace and progress.

Enenche, who gave the charge at a Day of Outreach and Prayers for Media Practitioners and Journalists in Abuja, stressed that when we pray for others, God answers our prayers and requests faster.

He said that prayer is the platform for the servicing of our relationship between God and man, prayer is the platform or avenue for communion between man and God.

According to him, prayer is the platform or avenue for accessing divine resources and provision, prayer increases spiritual fervency.

”Prayer facilitate spiritual alertness and sensitivity, prayer also changes lives and destiny, when the focus is on God,” the priest said.

He prayed for media practitioners to become positive influencers in the society and effect positive change on the nation.

Enenche therefore urged journalists to be God fearing as whatever way we lived on earth shall be accounted for in heaven.

