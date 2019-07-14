Mi-Yetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has appealed to Nigeria’s media men and politicians to stop the negative profiling of Fulani, by connecting them to killings, to set them up for annihilation.

Mr Baba Ngelzarma, the National Secretary of the association made the appeal in Abuja as he sent a condolence message on behalf of MACBAN to Pa Reuben Fasoranti over the death of his daughter, Funke Olakunri.

He added that the association was shocked on how a section of the media in collaboration with elements in the country is using the opportunity to fuel crisis in Nigeria.

He regretted that these elements continue a negative profiling of Fulani for their total annihilation by jumping into a mischievous conclusion that she was killed by herdsmen.

“We strongly condemn this very unprofessional, unpatriotic and callous news reportage patterns that have been employed and deployed against our people by the section of the media.

“We are calling on security agencies to swing into action and unravel the perpetrators to bring them to justice in the shortest possible time,’’ the scribe said.

Ngelzarman condemned and distanced the members of the association from the killing of Olakunrin.

He said the deceased was reportedly shot on Friday along the Kajola-Ore road in Ondo State by those the police described as armed robbers.

Ngelzarma said “the association expresses our sincere heartfelt condolence to the family of the deceased”.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

