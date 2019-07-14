The Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo on Sunday morning paid a condolence visit to the leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, in Akure, Ondo State to condole with the family over gruesome murder of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin.

The Vice President expressed sadness over the incident and assured of the Federal Government’s determination to deploy soldiers on highways across Nigeria in order to arrest the spate of insecurity in the country.

Olakunrin, daughter of the 94-year-old Yoruba leader, Pa Fasoranti, was on Friday attacked and gunned down along Ore road in Ondo State.

According to the Ondo State Police Command’s accounts, Mrs Funke Olakunrin was “killed by suspected robbers in broad day on Friday”.

The command’s spokesman, Femi Joseph, said three vehicles belonging to “Young Shall Grow Motors Limited, a Toyota Land Cruiser SUV with Registration Number LAGOS AAA 147 FM and a Toyota Camry “ were attacked by the bandits.

He said Olakunrin was inside a Toyota Land Cruiser when she was shot while one traveller identified as Gerald Igbuoyikha was kidnapped by the gunmen.

“Three vehicles were ambushed by gunmen at Kajola on the Benin-Ore Expressway around 2pm.

“One woman named Funke Olakunrin was shot but died before our men could take her to the hospital. The woman (deceased) was travelling in a Toyota SUV.

“One man in another Toyota Camry Car was abducted by the gunmen. Our men have rescued seven men travelling in the commercial bus belonging to Young Shall Grow Motors Limited”, the police said.

Her driver and steward, who were in the car with her, have also given eye-witness accounts of the sad event.

They told TVC news that on sighting the armed bandits, they tried to reverse the vehicle but that the gun men opened fire which hit the deceased.

