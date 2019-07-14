Determined to ensure that transportation and other development projects do not hamper citizens comfort, Lagos State Government has expressed its commitment to providing alternatives when undertaking development projects whose execution will affect everyday life.

The Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat revealed this at the inspection of the on-going construction of replacement bridges at Constain Bus Stop in Iponri area of Lagos

Hamzat disclosed that the construction would allow for appropriate headroom for the on-going Lagos-Ibadan railway construction by the Federal Government. He revealed that two brigdes were to replace the present ones which did not have the appropriate headroom for the trains.

He disclosed that there would be sensitization on the diversion which would be undertaken ahead of the commencement of the second bridge.

The deputy governor also stated that it was the duty of the Government to ensure that the citizens did not go through pains while the government did necessary works in the state, saying it was therefore necessary for the developmental projects to enhance movement in the state both by road and rail.

Commenting on the tree planting exercise where he had earlier represented Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the deputy governor urged citizens to adopt planting trees as a strategy for celebrating their various significant events.

He commended the private sector for their activities in the area of the environment, adding that the administration would continue to support businesses to do more.

Hamzat said that a strategic policy to adopt was the ‘One House one Tree Policy’ that would see every home in Lagos plant and maintain a tree.

Present at the event were the Permanent Secretaries of the Office of the Deputy Governor, Mrs Yetunde Odejayi and Dr. Taiwo Salaam of Transportation.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

