By Bisi Daniels

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), cannot be found sharing God’s glory for his greatness. He dreads it.

“Without God, I am nothing,” he is quick to point out.

Born and raised in debilitating poverty, it is a miracle that he is this powerful and influential globally.

But he didn’t sit at home, arms folded, for God to change his situation. At the July Holy Ghost Service of the church at the Redemption Camp last week, he revealed how he broke his family’s vicious cycle of poverty.

The house (now renovated) where Adeboye was born in Ifewara

His elder brother, Gabriel BababunmiAdeboye had previously described their poverty starkly. “It is said that some people came from a difficult background, but ours was far worse. So difficult was our case that it could be likened to being trapped in marshy land. An attempt at putting the second leg in the mud to remove the trapped leg results in both legs getting entrapped. We, however, thank God that we can testify to His awesome power in our family today.”

Preaching a sermon with the theme, ‘Swimming in Glory – Part 7 (Born to Be Great)’ the General Overseer recalled: “I looked at our situation then; my father was so poor that poor people called him poor! And yet he had two wives and many children.

"I looked at his farm; it wasn't big enough to support his family, yet it was going to be divided amongst us when he died.

