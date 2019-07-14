By Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Suspected gunmen have assassinated the Chairman, Community Development Committee, CDC, of Choba Community in Obio-Akpor Local Government, Rivers State, Lawrence Igwe and another prominent member of the community in the early hours of Sunday.

It was gathered that the assailants forcefully gained entry into the house of the late Igwe, before shooting him several times in his bedroom and left.

The Paramount ruler of Choba community, Eze Raymond Okocha, said the assassins also threw substance suspected to be dynamite at his gate as they tried to gain entrance into his Palace.

Okocha claimed that the spate of killings in Choba community were no more cult related but assassination of some targeted personalities in the community.

“The killing of my CDC Chairman, Sir Lawrence Igwe, and one of my chiefs is no longer cult war. They killed one of my chiefs and tried to forcefully gain entrance to my Palace by throwing dynamite at my gate. This is an organized killing. Nobody is fighting cult war hear. The Police should try and beef up 24 hours security in this community,” Okocha said.

In recent times, Choba community had been embroiled in wanton killing of people, through beheading of their victims and cutting of their genitals, especially the male victims.

At the time of filing this report, a condolence register had been opened for the late Igwe, a noble Knight of the Anglican Communion and member of Council of knights of the Diocese of the Niger Delta North. He is a prominent Elder of Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Choba.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Rivers State Command, Nnamdi Omoni confirmed killing, saying that the command was gathering information surrounding the assassination.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

