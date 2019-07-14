Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, has donated two trucks of rice to Internally Displaced Persons and orphans in Zamfara.

The donation was announced by the state governor, Alhaji Bello Matawalle on Sunday during the Speaker’s visit to the state.

Gbajabiamila was in the state for a one-day official visit to discuss with stakeholders over security challenges facing the state.

Matawalle thanked the Speaker for the donation and concern of National Assembly to the insecurity situation in the state.

He said the state government was ready to partner with the National Assembly to end banditry, kidnapping and other crimes in the state.

“Few weeks after our inauguration, we introduced peace dialogue mission with bandits and members of vigilante groups popularly known as “Yansakai”.

“After the commencement of the dialogue, we have succeeded in the rescue of 113 kidnapped victims from the captivity of the bandits.

“Out of the number, two rescued victims were from Niger Republic, 11 were from Sokoto State while another one is from Katsina state, while all the remaining victims are from Zamfara state”, the governor said.

Earlier, Gbajabiamila said the meeting was first of its kind in the history of the House of Representatives to visit a state and meet with stakeholders aimed at finding solutions to security challenges in the country.

“As we visit Zamfara today, we are also visiting Katsina state very soon, we will continue to work together with all stakeholders to ensure that Nigerians are secured”, the Speaker said.

During the visit Gbajabiamila chaired peace, reconciliation and dialogue meeting with representatives from Fulani and Vigilante groups in the state.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

