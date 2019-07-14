Ella, full name Victoria Ella Nnabuchi, has been evicted from the Big Brother Naija “Pepper Dem” House, the third housemate to be shut out.

She was the first to be evicted on Sunday, thus ending her journey in the BBnaija house.

Before she was sent home, she gave some parting words to her traducers in the house.

“I don’t give a damn actually!” says Ella in response to all the negative things that fellow Housemates had to say about her.

She followed two other housemates, Isilomo and Avala, who were evicted last week.

Sunday’s was the 2nd eviction in the Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem edition which began June 30.

There were 21 housemates at the beginning.The eviction will continue in the next 11 weeks when the show will come to an end.

