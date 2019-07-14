Roger Federer said the Wimbledon final with World Number One Novak Djokovic would be a brutal one. He was acutely correct as he and Djokovic played a five-set thriller that lasted more than five hours on Sunday.

At the end ,Djokovic prevailed 7-6 1-6 7-6 4-6 and won the last set in a tie-break. He now has 16 Grand Slams in his name. Federer has 20.

Federer had won eight times before and Djokovic four times.

The match was the first Wimbledon final since 2014 to go five sets and Djokovic has now extended his head to head record with Federer to 26-22.

There were some pieces of drama in the last set as Novak Djokovic broke Roger Federer in Game 6. Roger broke back to make the score 3-4.And he held serve to go 4-4.

When the set went into the first tie break, Roger had a chance to seal the championship when serving 8-7, but he fluffed the opportunity and Djokovic came back into the game, levelling 8-8 and holding serve to go 9-8. Federer also held 9-9. The game went into a ding dong and matters were not settled at 12-12, it went into another tie break, with Djokovic prevailing and winning his fifth Wimbledon title.

