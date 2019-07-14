Critic, Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze has disagreed with the Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, His Eminence, Samuel Uche for condemning the molestation allegations made against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA).

Busola Dakolo had accused Fatoyinbo of raping her 20 years ago, a confession that sets social media on fire, with many people taken a swipe at Fatoyinbo.

Reacting to the development, Uche, in an interview said the allegation against Fatoyinbo was ‘foolish’.

While speaking to media personality, Prisca Chiemeka, the prelate stated that Busola was coming out at a time when the issue was no longer relevant given that many years had passed, saying it made no sense that a man be punished for a sin he committed over a decade ago and that the allegation might be false.

He also said Busola might have tried blackmailing the pastor and that when it failed, she decided to speak out.

“Some accusations are foolish. For me, from my way of analysing things, there is no truth in such a thing. You say somebody raped you and after 16 years years you come and report. What is wrong? Maybe you demanded money or you wanted some payment and the person did not give you, then you decide to blackmail the person,” he said.

“Why do you punish somebody for a sin committed 16 years ago. Our lord Jesus Christ says any sinner that believes is forgiven. He said repent for the Kingdom of God is at hand. How do you go and tarnish the image of a man or woman who committed something from years ago. Is it relevant?” He asked.

But reacting, Daddy Freeze said what the Methodist Prelate said was wrong, saying there was need for a balanced narrative and an opportunity for both parties to be heard.

“I want a balanced narrative and an opportunity for both parties to be heard, however I don’t support this. I agree all sins are forgiven but confessions in love are required as time alone doesn’t heal in all instances,” Freeze said.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

