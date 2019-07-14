President Muhammadu Buhari in separate statements have congratulated two prominent media men for reaching milestones in their lives.

Veteran journalist and former governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba, clocks 80th on July 15, while Prince Nduka Obaigbena, publisher of Thisday newspapers clocks 60 today.

Buhari noted that Osoba’s birthday had been beautifully heralded with the launch of his memoir, “Battlelines: Adventures in Journalism and Politics.”

President Buhari felicitated with family, friends, professional colleagues and political associates of the elder statesman and loyal party stalwart, who has successfully translated words into action by fully participating in politics and governance, and leaving a legacy of serving as a governor of his state in two republics, 1992-1993 and 1999-2003.

The President commended Osoba’s unwavering commitment to building strong institutions that will encourage participatory democracy and development in the country, recalling that their many conversations, including the visit to the State House last week, had always centered on Nigeria and her people, with wise and insightful counsels on engendering a better country.

President Buhari believed that Osoba’s lofty contributions, with some already brilliantly captured in the memoir, will always be remembered, affirming that the real impact of his wealth of experience, selfless spirit and many sacrifices in leadership will transcend pages and continue to resonate in the many lives he has touched.

President Muhammadu Buhari also celebrated Obaigbena, chairman of Leaders and Company, owners of This Day newspaper, Arise magazine and Arise TV.

President Buhari congratulated the media entrepreneur for his visionary and adventurous leadership style of establishing trademark communication outfits that have remained outstanding in informing Nigerians about the world around them, and educating the world about Nigeria.

The President saluted Obaigbena’s courage in assembling a team of brilliant journalists and administrators who started This Day newspaper, and the groundbreaking strides they have made.

President Buhari believed that Obaigbena’s patriotism is exemplary, especially the maturity and balance the Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria that he leads, has brought to traditional media at a time the social variant runs riot round the world.

Describing Obaigbena as an “ideas man,” the President felicitated with his family, friends and professional colleagues, wishing him longer life, good health and prosperity.

