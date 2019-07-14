The Senegalese national football team have qualified for the final of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Egypt after beaten Tunisia 1-0 on Sunday.

An own goal by Dylan Bronn cost Tunisia a place in the final as he deflected a shot which went into his own net on extra-time.

The match had ended goalless on 90 minutes, which necessitated an extra 30 minutes.

Both sides had penalties saved in normal time before Tunisia defender Dylan Bronn inadvertently headed the only goal of the game into his own net.

Mouez Hassen tipped Sadio Mane’s free-kick onto Bronn’s head as Senegal – who face Algeria or Nigeria – moved a step closer to their first Afcon title.

Tunisia had a late penalty award overturned by VAR.

Senegal will now meet the winner between Nigeria and Algeria in the final.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

