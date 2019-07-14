By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday, transmitted a list of Commissioners-designate to the House of Assembly for ratification.

The list contained 25 names, who are to assume duty as Commissioners and Special Advisers upon ratification by the legislature.

A statement by the Governor’s Deputy Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said Sanwo-Olu carefully picked the nominees based on their cognate experience in their respective professions.

According to the statement, the list, comprised names of technocrats and politicians, who understand the challenges of the state, noting that the painstaking and laborious selection process was aimed at constituting the best team that will serve Lagos in line with the agenda of his administration vision of delivering a city-state that will rank among the top most liveable cities in the world.

The statement said: “We took our time to pick the best hands for the tough job Lagosians have elected us to do. The nominees for the twenty five Commissioner and Special Adviser positions include women and men who have made their mark and at the zenith of their professional callings.’’

It stated further that the current list was the first batch, saying that consultation was going on with regard to the complete number of the cabinet members.

The statement added that the new cabinet would be unique, because of its diversity, as Lagos would continue to take the lead in innovation, gender-balance and youth inclusion in the administration of the State.

“We have a blend of youth who are under 40 among nominees for Commissioners and Special Advisers. Women too are well represented in the list. We believe Lagos deserves the best and we cannot give the people anything less than that,” the statement said.

Breaking down the list of nominees, there are 17 men and eight women that will be sworn in as members of the State Executive Council. Also in keeping his promise of millennial’s inclusion, Governor Sanwo-Olu included youths who are in their early and mid-thirties in the list of nominees.

The State House of Assembly is expected to carry out a screening of the nominees to set the machinery of governance in full swing.

Below are names of the nominees:

Mr. Rabiu Olowo Onaolapo Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo Prof. Akin Abayomi Dr. Idris Salako Mr. Tunji Bello Mr. Gbenga Omotoso Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka Mrs. Bolaji Dada Mr. Lere Odusote Dr. Frederic Oladeinde Mr. Gbolahan Lawal Ms. Adekemi Ajayi Mr. Femi George Dr. Wale Ahmed Mr. Moyo Onigbanjo (SAN) Mr. Hakeem Fahm Mrs. Ajibola Ponnle Engr. Aramide Adeyoye Mr. Segun Dawodu Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf Mr. Sam Egube Ms Ruth Bisola Olusanya Princess Aderemi Adebowale Mr. Tunbosun Alake Mr. Afolabi Ayantayo

