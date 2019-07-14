The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, on Sunday expressed optimism that Nigeria would triumph over Algeria in the semi-final match at the on-going African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

Gbajabiamila, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Lanre Lasisi, said his optimism was based on the superlative performance of the Super Eagles at the tournament.

He said that history would repeat itself during the semi-final between the Super Eagles and the Desert Foxes of Algeria.

“I have no doubt that the Super Eagles will be victorious today, from a total of 19 encounters, Nigeria won nine matches, Algeria won seven, while there were four draws.

“Considering the current superlative form of the Super Eagles, I have no doubt that we will be victorious today.

“I urge our boys to go out there determined and enjoy themselves,’’ the Speaker said.

It will be recalled that Gbajabiamila led a Federal Government delegation to boost the morale of the Super Eagles during their knockout-stage match against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon on Saturday, July 6.

