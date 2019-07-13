Despite publicly stating that he finds President Buhari and Atiku “worthy of absolute rejection” prior to the 2019 presidential election, Professor Wole Soyinka has got a birthday felicitation from Atiku Abubakar.

Soyinka clocks 85 years today.

In his congratulatory message, Atiku described Soyinka as a national treasure who has gone beyond the icon status to become an institution of literacy excellence and conscientious activism.

He further thanked Soyinka for putting Nigeria on the Nobel map, coupled with his role in FRSC growth and positive impact on Nigerian youth.

Atiku said: “Happy 85th birthday Professor Oluwole Soyinka. I would have used the word icon to describe you, but you are beyond that. You are an institution. An institution of literary excellence and conscientious activism. A national treasure, you are Nigeria’s pride and a beacon to Africa.”

“In wishing you many more years of life, I celebrate the fact that, like wine, you are getting better with age. We have a lot to thank you for. From putting us on the Nobel map to getting FRSC up & running, and expanding the minds of our youth. We can never thank you enough.”

