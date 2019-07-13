Serena Williams will today meet Romanian Simona Halep in the finals of the Wimbledon women’s singles, the third time she will contest to win a grand slam and match Margaret Court’s all-time 24 Grand Slam record.

Serena was in this position 12 months ago, only to lose to Angelique Kerber in the final. And at the US Open she again moved to the brink of the 24th grand slam but was beaten by Naomi Osaka in a controversial title match.

But today, Serena is hopeful that she can clinch what has almost become an elusive trophy. Will she be third time lucky?

She says she is taking inspiration from Tiger Woods’ Masters triumph in April, following years of injury, agony and torment in his personal life.

Woods, 43, then landed his 15th golf major at Augusta and was also honoured by President Donald Trump.

The chances of Woods winning again at that level had been repeatedly written off, and there have been some suspicions that his fellow American Williams might fall painfully short of matching Margaret Court’s all-time grand slam haul.

Williams, though, has never lost belief in her ability to scoop titles at the highest level, and the 37-year-old usually achieves what she sets out for.

She feels medical technology is extending the careers of sporting greats such as her, and said: “That’s the only reason I’m able to compete. I feel like if we had this technology 20 years ago, maybe Michael Jordan would still be playing basketball. I just feel like we know so much more about our bodies.

“Things I do differently now than when I first was on tour, it’s lengthening my career. It’s not just me, it’s Roger [Federer], Tom Brady, Peyton [Manning] played forever. There are so many athletes now that are able to do better and play longer, even play some of their best way after they are 30.

“Those athletes, Tiger obviously, what he did at the Masters, was on top of my mind. Those athletes are incredibly inspiring. That’s one thing that keeps me moving forward.”

Williams swatted aside Barbora Strycova in their semi-final on Thursday, winning 6-1 6-2 in 59 minutes.

She pointed to her mixed doubles experience with Andy Murray over the past week as a crucial part of her championships, believing it has helped her sharpness around the net.

“I kept telling you guys I thought the doubles would help me,” Williams said in her post-match press conference. “I really feel like it helped me, not just for today and this event, but hopefully it will help me in the future.”

