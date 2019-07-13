Turkish Cypriot media have reported the arrest of nine people in connection with the killing of Nigerian student Obasanjo Adeola Owoyale, living in Nicosia.

Obasanjo was declared missing on July 1. On 8 July, his body was found in the boot of his car, parked at a remote area of a dirt field. The odour oozing out of the car attracted passersby, who alerted the police.

The arrested suspects appeared in court in Lefkosa on Friday, after their arrests from an apartment building.

Police learned that the apartment was the last place Obasanjo, studying architecture at the Cyprus International University, had gone before he was killed.

Turkish media reported that he was severely beaten and wounded with a cutting tool and then thrown from the window of the apartment on the third floor.

Reports quoting Turkish Cypriot daily Yeniduzen said the police raided the building at 4am on Thursday, smashing into two apartments. Photographs showed bloodstains on some furniture in the house.

Police also found black plastic gloves with stains resembling blood on the floor.

It was gathered that the deceased was allegedly killed in a fight due to the issue of debt, according to reports.

