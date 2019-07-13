A United States member of NATO’s Resolute Support Mission was on Saturday killed in Afghanistan, officials said.

The mission, which made this known in a statement published on its official website did not provide details about the circumstances surrounding the soldier’s death.

“A U.S. service member was killed July 13, 2019 in Afghanistan.

“In accordance with U.S. Department of Defense policy, the name of the service member killed in action is being withheld until 24 hours after notification of next of kin is complete,” the mission said.

NATO’s Resolute Support Mission is aimed at providing training and assistance to Afghan security forces, which continue to fight rebel and terrorist groups operating in the country.

Around 17,000 military personnel from 39 NATO member states are currently stationed in Afghanistan as part of the mission.

