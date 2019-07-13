Former presidential aide Reno Omokri on Saturday, cautioned the Special Advicer on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina, not to label the killers of Pa Fasoronti’s daughter as armed robbers but herdsmen.

Femi Adesina, while delivering President Buhari’s message of condolence to the Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti over the death of his daughter, stated that the Ondo police had described the killers of Mrs Funke Olakunrin as armed robbers.

He said, “President Muhammadu Buhari condoles with Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, whose daughter, Mrs Funke Olakunrin was killed along Ondo-Ore road by those described as armed robbers by Ondo Police Command. He prays God to give Pa Fasoranti fortitude to bear the loss”.

However, Reno Omokri took an exception to the statement delivered by Femi Adesina, as he took to Twitter to express his displeasure with the armed robbers’ tag.

He said: “Dear Femi Adesina, those who were there said herdsmen killed Pa Fasoranti, the Yoruba leader’s, daughter. But you, sitting in your AC office in Abuja, claim it is armed robbers because the herdsmen are from the same tribe as your boss. Femi, fear God.”

Dear @FemAdesina, Those who were there said HERDSMEN killed Pa Fasoranti, the Yoruba leader's, daughter. But you, sitting in your AC office in Abuja, claim it is armed robbers, because the herdsmen are from the same tribe as your boss. Femi, fear God! https://t.co/gJSe98IW9x — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) July 13, 2019

Reacting to the death, former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode also labeled the killers of Pa Fasoranti’s daughter as herdsmen, adding that it is time the Yoruba rise up to defend themselves against rampaging herdsmen.

