Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted at the possibility of announcing the France World Cup winner Paul Pogba as Manchester United captain.

Ashley Young captained Manchester United in their first preseason match against Perth Glory, before Solskjaer changed his entire starting line-up, handing the armband to Juan Mata for the second-half.

Solskjaer is looking to appoint a new skipper, following Antonio Valencia’s summer exit, and is considering Pogba in a bid to keep him at Old Trafford.

Pogba had suggested it might be time for a “new challenge”, while his agent Mino Raiola went public with his client’s desire to move, claiming United know he wants out.

Asked after the 2-0 victory over Perth Glory if Pogba was a contender for the captaincy, Solskjaer said: “Yep. We’ve got quite a few possibilities there and when the season starts we’ll announce it.

“Of course, we’ll have a good assessment, see how pre-season goes. But, as you saw, Ashley Young will wear it when he’s playing until we decide on someone, yeah.”

Asked why he saw Pogba as captaincy material, Solskjaer remained tight-lipped and said: “Well, I don’t think that needs explaining. We’ll discuss that later on.”

Pogba, who provided the assist for Marcus Rashford to score United’s opener, was cryptic when asked to speak as he left Perth’s Optus Stadium after the win.

“Who needs to talk?” said Pogba. “There’s no need.”

