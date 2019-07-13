Gani Adams, the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland and leader of Oodua Peoples Congress said Yoruba will react to the spate of killings in the South West when pushed to the wall.

He was reacting to the killing on Friday of Funke Olakunrin, the daughter of Pa Reuben Fasoranti, the leader of pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere. Adams condoled with Pa Fasoranti and hoped that justice will be done.

“We are like the proverbial goat that it being chased”, Adams said in a statement circulated by his media assistant, Kehinde Aderemi.

“When it gets to the wall, it will certainly react. We are at that stage now,” Adams said.

He described Olakunrin’s killing by suspected herdsmen in Ondo State as one too many by Fulani who are invading the South West in their numbers and perpetrating atrocities.

“We only want the whole world to know what has been done and being done to our people.

“They should be aware of the actions that preceded our reaction when it eventually comes.

“We are not bereft of ideas of how to stop this criminality on our land. It is just so that we should not be blamed when the reaction comes”, he added.

Adams said the Yoruba leaders in the region have been meeting in the last two months over the security threat to the people, calling on Governors of to ensure the conclusion of the meetings.

