The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, said he has ordered the overhaul of security architecture on the highways straddling the Southern part of the country.

In addition, he said the Force Headquarters has perfected plans to replicate the special security arrangement powered by “Operation Puff Adder”currently ongoing in Kaduna- Abuja expressway in key highways in the Southern part of the country.

Adamu revealed his plans in the wake of the killing on the highway of Ore-Benin on Friday of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, daughter of Pa Reuben Fasoranti, leader of the Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere.

Adamu condemned the heinous and barbaric crime.

He said Commissioners of Police in the affected States were ordered by the IGP to emplace adequate security arrangement in their areas of jurisdiction (AOR).

The IGP assured Nigerians that the killers of Olakunrin, will certainly be found and made to face the full weight of the Law.

He said that the Ondo State Police Command, backed by Special Forces and seasoned investigators from the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and the Technical Intelligence Unit (TIU) deployed from the Force Headquarters, Abuja, on his directives, have already commenced a massive manhunt for the killers with a view to tracking, arresting and bringing them to justice.

The IGP further reiterated the fact that the Force will not rest on its oars until sanity is restored in every nook and cranny of the country.

He therefore calls for calm and support from all Nigerians, especially residents of Ondo State, in aid of the current investigation.

