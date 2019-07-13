By Adejoke Adeleye/Abeokuta

The Ogun State Government has assured civil servants of affordable housing that will not affect their take home at the end of every month.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Housing, Mr. Jagunmolu Akande Omoniyi while speaking shortly after his familiarisation visit to the Ministry, stated that Governor Dapo Abiodun had the welfare of civil servants in mind.

Omoniyi stated that Abiodun had identified housing as an essential element in human’s need, noting that the administration was proposing to lay a massive ground breaking ceremony that would cut across the three senatorial districts during the marking of first 100 days in office.

“His Excellency, Prince (Dr.) Dapo Abiodun has planned for massive housing projects for the benefit of the citizens, and we are planning to develop the housing projects within the three senatorial districts of the State,” the Special Adviser said.

Omoniyi disclosed that government would partner with private developers to invest in housing sector, revealing that the present administration intended to collaborate with stakeholders such as Federal Mortgage Bank and National Housing Fund to deliver affordable housing to the citizenry.

Earlier, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Housing, Engr. Olayiwola Abiodun lauded the governor for putting round peg in a round hole with the appointment of Omoniyi as the Special Adviser on Housing.

The Permanent Secretary assured that the ministry would not relent in its efforts at supporting the set goals of the present administration and charged the management staff to brace up and discharge their duties accordingly.

