Argentine superstar and Barcelona forward, Lionel Messi on Saturday shared a lovely picture with his Wife, Antonella Roccuzzo.

Lionel Messi is currently on holiday following a disappointing outcome from the Copa America which saw him sent off in the 3rd place match.

Ernesto Valverde has announced that all players must resume for preseason by July 14, but Lionel Messi is expected to return to Barcelona later, following his participation in the Copa America.

