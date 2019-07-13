President Muhammadu Buhari has made a phone call to Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, whose daughter, Mrs Funke Olakunri, was killed by an armed gang on Kajola-Ore road, Ondo State Friday.

The President condoled with the grieving nonagenarian, wishing him the comfort of God, and fortitude to bear the great loss. He also assured that security agencies would spare no effort to apprehend the culprits, and bring them to justice.

Pa Fasoranti thanked the President for identifying with him and his family at their time of travail, praying that God will restore peace and amity to the country.

On Friday, President Buhari sent a condolence message to Fasoranti.

The President prayed that God will comfort Pa Fasoranti, and give him the fortitude to bear the grievous loss.

He also directed security agencies to swing into action, and bring the hoodlums to justice in the shortest possible time.

