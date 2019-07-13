Residents of Igbe community in Ikorodu, Lagos State, have appealed to Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to repair the Igbe Road, which links three Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state.

Mr Adekunle Oduborisa, the Chairman of Igbe Landlords Association, made the appeal on Saturday, at Igbe, in Ikorodu.

The six communities that make up Igbe are, Onolu, Igbehin Adun, Otitoloju, Ife-Oluwa and Itedo Oluwa in Igbogbo-Baiyeku LCDA, Ikorodu.

Oduborisa said that the deplorable road had caused a lot of accidents and become almost impassable for motorists.

He said the condition of the road had adversely affected socio-economic activities in the town, discouraging people from doing business there.

The chairman said that many students could not get to their schools early due to the bad road.

“After much deliberation, we wrote letters to both the local and state governments for assistance, but all to no avail.

“Some residents have abandoned their properties due to the deplorable condition of the road.

We, the residents of the community are appealing to the state government under the able leadership of Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu to come to our aid by fixing the road,” Oduborisa said.

Mr Adeniyi Joshua, Chairman, Igbe Road Rehabilitation Committee, said that six communities had been jointly funding the minor repairs on the road as a palliative measure.

“Due to the condition of the road, all the six communities have put heads together to evacuate drains and gutters, and to fill the potholes, but yet we still need government to intervene because we cannot do it alone,” he said.

Mrs Funmilayo Kazeem, Secretary, Igbe Community Development Association(CDA), said the condition of the road had taken its toll on transportation costs and prices of foodstuff, as residents had to pay more.

Mr Abdulquadri Abdulbakri, a member of Association of Okada Riders, Igbe Branch, said the bad road had raised maintenance costs of motorcycles and many riders now avoid the area.

He, however, commended residents on the palliative measures embarked upon on the road.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

