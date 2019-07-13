Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has bemoaned the killing on Friday of daughter of Pa Reuben Fasoranti, Mrs Funke Olakunrin, along Ore road, Ondo State and condoled with the Afenifere leader’s family.

He described the gruesome killing of the 58 years old Mrs Olakunrin as “very sad and devastating”.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, in Ado Ekiti on Saturday, Governor Fayemi urged the security agencies in the country to apprehend the killers.

“This is one killing too many and this should be a wake up call on our security agencies to come up with a comprehensive action plan to put a permanent end to this menace of senseless killings and kidnapping in several parts of the country.

“I extend my condolences and that of the good people of Ekiti to our revered leader, Pa Fasoranti and the entire family. Our prayers are with you in this hour of bereavement.

“We pray that God will console you and heal the wound.

“We hope that the security agencies will go all out and ensure that the perpetrators of the gruesome killing are apprehended.

“They should also come up with comprehensive proactive plans to curb the spate of killings and kidnapping and ensure a more secure environment,” Fayemi said.

