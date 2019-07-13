By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Controversial former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode says it is time the Yoruba people rise to defend themselves against rampaging herdsmen following the killing of the daughter of the Afenifere’s factional leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti by suspected herdsmen.

Fasoranti’s daughter, Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, was said to have been killed on Friday by suspected herdsmen as she was heading to Ore Junction from Akure, Ondo State. She was shot dead.

Reacting to the development, Fani-Kayode said he just spoke with the Afenifere’s spokesperson, Yinka Odumakin who told him Fulani herdsmen had killed Pa Fasoranti’s daughter.

He said this was the final straw as the Yoruba people must act now and defend themselves against the intruders.

‏”I have just spoken to my brother Yinka Odumakin and he has confirmed to me that the daughter of our very own Baba Fasoranti, the leader of Afenifere, was slaughtered by Fulani herdsmen in Ore today.

“This is the final straw. The Yoruba MUST act NOW. We must defend our people,” he said.

Fani-Kayode also said he had called the Aare Ona Kakanfo, Gani Adams, whom he just broke the news to, calling him to come back on time from Mali to act in defence of the Yoruba people.

“I call on my brother, Aare Ona Kakanfo, Gani Adams, who I just broke the news to and who is presently in Mali, to come home quickly, rise to the occasion and, in consultation with others, organise the defence of the Yoruba people and determine what our next line of action will be,” he said.

Afenifere’s spokesman, Odumakin confirmed the killing of the 58-year old Olakunrin on Friday.

According to Odumakin, “We have confirmed the death of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin (58), daughter of our leader, Chief Fasoranti.

“Eyewitness accounts say she died of gunshots from Fulani herdsmen who shot her at Ore junction in Ondo State earlier today.

“She was coming from Akure when the armed Fulani herdsmen came from the bush to attack her and other vehicles. Her domestic staff in the car with her also sustained gunshots.

“This is one death too many and a clear we-can-take-it-no-more death.”

Olufunke is the second child of 94-year-old Fasoranti to die. The elder statesman had also lost a daughter, Bunmi, some years ago.

