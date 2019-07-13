Romanian Simona Halep thrashed Serena Williams in the Wimbledon finals on Saturday, to win her second Grand Slam and condemn the 7th time champion to continue the search for the elusive record-equalling 24th Grand Slam.

In what was a mismatch, Halep literally overpowered Serena, blitzing through with a 6-2 6-2 win. The American has never been so dominated in a final in her glorious career.

Halep galloped from the start, racing at the Wimbledon Centre Court to a 4-0 lead in the first set.

Williams never recovered and her tepid response only fetched two games as Halep closed out the set in 26 minutes.

In the second set, Williams won her first two service games. But almost perfect Halep won her own two games and broke Serena in the fifth after Williams sent a seemingly straightforward backhand long.

Halep then broke Williams again in her next service game before closing out the win on Centre Court to seal a second Grand Slam title.

Serena tried 12 months ago to win Wimbledon, only to lose to Angelique Kerber in the final. And at the US Open she again moved to the brink of the 24th grand slam but was beaten by Naomi Osaka in a controversial title match.

