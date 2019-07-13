The President, Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN), Mr Eddie Efekoha, said on Friday that the leadership boot camp started by the institute “is to groom young professionals to become exceptional leaders to lead insurance industry in the future.”

Efekoha made this known while welcoming the young insurance professionals to the first boot camp at the College of Insurance and Financial Management (CIFM), Mowe, Ogun.

Boot camp which is the first in the series under the mentorship programme of CIIN drew participants from all the insurance companies in Nigeria.

The boot camp will end on July 14.

According to CIIN president, the camp is a rare step taken by the institute as the industry is in the quest to groom a new set of leaders.

The CIIN boss advised the young professionals to become relevant in the midst of all disruptions through hard work, good ethics and study.

Efekoha posited that the only thing constant about change is change itself.

He stressed that the world was constantly changing especially as it related to the gadgets used, social, economic trends, consumer behaviours and other things that govern everyday lives.

“I can assure you that in the next two years, things that are in the hub of activities now may become obsolete.

“Cars are now being powered by electricity; WhatsaApp has introduced a payment platform that will disrupt the financial services sector.

“Robotics is gaining more ground as the days go by,” he said.

The CIIN boss said part of solution to those disruptions was to build reputation of excellence, ingenuity and professionalism.

He, however, said that CIIN was aware that it would not be easy to achieve those reputations “as it takes a lot of sacrifices.

“However, we are pleased with you because you have started making one of the sacrifices required to get to the top today.

“After this camp, you will walk in freedom to find greatness and become the change agents our industry needs,” he said.

The Diretor-General, Nigeria Insurance Association (NIA), Mrs Yetunde Ilori, in her welcome speech urged the young insurance professionals to develop good manners.

“Beyond quality education, good mannerisms will also sustain you and shoot you up,” she said

