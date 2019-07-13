Simona Halep has beaten Serena Williams 6-2 6-2 to win the Wimbledon title and stalled Serena’s dream of equalling Margaret Court’s 24 single grand slam titles record.

The Romanian won in 56 minutes to seal second Grand Slam title, thus, she took Venus Rosewater Dish and £2.35m prize money.

Williams was bidding for record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title, but she failed to achieve the record again.

As Halep is paraded around Centre Court, posing photographers left, right and centre, Serena Williams just watched from her chair, smiling.

On whether she played a better match, Halep said: “Never. It was my best match. Serena has always inspired us so thanks for that. it was the first time in front of the Royal Box.

“I had nerves! My stomach was not very well before I came out on court. But I just concentrated on doing my best.

“It was my mum’s dream. she said when I was 10 that if I want to do something in tennis it is to play in the Wimbledon final.

“I told people in the locker room that if I win I will get membership for life, it was one of the motivations for me.

“I have changed my game a bit to win more matches on the grass and this year, I felt more that I could do more with the ball and I cannot wait to get back next year.”

