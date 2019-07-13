More than 2,000 Muslim pilgrims arrived in Madinah for the 2019 Hajj as at Friday, July 12, Alhaji Ahmed Maigari, the Madinah Coordinator for National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) said.

On Saturday in Madinah, he said that all logistic arrangements had been concluded to enable pilgrims to perform their holy rites with ease and to have value for their money.

The coordinator advised the pilgrims to patronise only genuine persons to exchange their money to other currencies.

Some of the pilgrims commended NAHCON for the arrangement put in place for the Hajj.

MaxAir, carrying 534 Kano State intending pilgrims and five officials, which took off at 10.54 a.m in Kano on Friday landed at King Abdulaziz Airport in Jeddah to the warm embrace of officers of NAHCON.

The MaxAir flight, which was the 5th in 2019 Hajj Operations, had 325 males and 209 females, bringing the total number of pilgrims transported to the Holy Land as at July 12 to 2,375.

