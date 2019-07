Zanku legwork frontliner – Zlatan, officially presents yet another record breaking single which he titled “Shotan“, featuring No1 African bad girl Tiwa Savage.

This serves as his fourth release for the year, following his previous singles ‘This Year‘, ‘4 Nights In Ekohtiebo‘ and ‘Ijaya‘.

Production credit goes to music producer, the one and only Spellz.

