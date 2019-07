Wimbledon defending champion, Novak Djokovic overcame a tough challenge from Argentine Roberto Bautista Agut, to qualify for another Wimbledon final on Sunday.

He thrashed Agut in four sets in the semifinals on Friday, winning 6-2 4-6 6-3 6-3 to record his 71st match victory in Wimbledon.

He will meet the winner of Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer match in the final.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp