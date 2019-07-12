A cross section of Lagos residents and motorists on Friday commended the State Government for proposing a “touch and go” electronic payment system that will allow motorists pass quickly at the toll plaza of Lekki-Ikoyi Link bridge.

The State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu had on Wednesday announced that the mode of toll collection at the bridge would completely go electronic by October this year, saying that the development was part of efforts to ensure free flow of traffic within the axis.

The Governor further declared the use of toll plazas at both Lekki-Epe Expressway and Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge free of charge on Thursday July 11 from 6:30am to 9:30 am, and in the evening from 4:30pm to 8pm, also in a bid to tackle the gridlock in the corridor.

Reacting, a resident of the axis, Mrs Bimbo Fatoki said the development was a welcome development, saying the free access at the toll plazas hugely reduced travel time.

“This is a welcome development and everyone is happy; kids did not get to school late, this was because the road was free and I want to say that more of this development will be welcomed,” Fatoki said.

Another resident simply identified as Mr Alimi, said the development was an eloquent confirmation that the government of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu was responsible and listens to the people.

“This development is good and it shows that the government is responsible and listens to the complaints of the people. Although I welcome this, however in my opinion, Thursday is not the best day for the survey due to the sanitation because not everyone will come out at the same time.

“I also think that the roundabout in this area should be taken out because it is also part of the problem,” he said.

On his part, Mr John Okechuwu said he was pleasantly surprised to see the toll gate free as it was usually jam packed, adding that the electronic system would make movement faster.

A truck driver, Mr Fatai Omotayo said the electronic system was the way to go, adding that he was already using an E-card; while another motorist, Mr Coker urged government to fix the bad roads and review the traffic light, especially in terms of allocating more time to green light to enhance movement.

“I have passed through several junction before getting to the toll gate and there was hold-up but I must say I am happy with the step taken by the government on the free access as well as the electronic system,” said another resident, Mr Christoper.

Other residents, who spoke, urged government to explore the possibility of an alternative route to be created, as well as ensure that all the booths at the toll plazas are functional.

