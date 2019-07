”Power Rangers” crooner Teni has just signed a huge deal with Wema Bank, as she took to Instagram to announce she is now their Brand Ambassador officially.

Teni says she cant and wont stop putting in the work. She wrote:

WEMA BANK!! MY NEW FAMILY 💜💜 “I’m super excited to be part of the @wemabank @alat_ng family as the #BrandAmbassador

#TeniDeyOkayWithALAT

#ALAT #WEMA #CANTSTOPWONTSTOP

