The Embassy of Spain in Nigeria on Thursday night hosted the Spanish guitar musical concert aimed to strengthen ties between Spanish and the Nigerian culture.

Mr Marcelino Ansorena, Ambassador of Spain to Nigeria, in Abuja said that the concert was organised in commemoration of this year’s Rhonda International Guitar Festival.

The guitar festival is an annual week-long event dedicated to music and the Spanish guitar.

According to Ansorena, the concert is memorable because it is the first time Spanish guitar duets are coming to perform in Nigeria with the blend of local artists from Nigeria.

“The Spanish guitar is a choral instrument of classical music.

“Nigeria and Spain have lots of things in common and one of this is our love for music and wine.

“We had a special event today whereby we showcased Spanish music and Spanish wine,” Ansorena said.

He congratulated the Spanish Guitarists, saying: “I think Nigerians here enjoyed their performances.

“It is the first time they performed in Nigeria in promotion of Spanish music as a way of life.

“We have a piano, guitar and very recently we co-organised the event with Yoruba musicians, not just to showcase Spanish music to Nigeria and vice-versa, but to strengthen bilateral relations between both countries.”

In a separate interview, a Musicologist, Mr Opeyemi Olaore commended the Spanish Embassy for the initiative, saying it would encourage cultural exchange.

He described Spanish music and African music as a good blend of universal language and cultural values.

“Although there are variations because of our historical background and cultural beliefs, all of these fused together, can help to unite both countries.

“Spain and Nigeria have a lot of music cultural exchanges that can go a long way to promote arts and boost economic growth between them.

“Music has not been adequately applied to promote civilisation in Nigeria.

“More should be done through reform of music education curriculum to be more practical to achieve targets,” Olaore said.

In another interview, a Music Producer, Mr Damilare Omiyale, called for more investment in music by governments of both countries to encourage the art.

“We have been looking forward to a blend of Nigerian and foreign music artists.

“This concert further showcased a great fusion of international music styles, which should be sustained,” Omilaye said.

Meanwhile, a participant at the event, Mr Ademola Ogunlade stressed the importance of investment in music as a means to foster cultural growth.

He enjoined the government and the organised private sector to invest in music educational oriented programmes, to promote creativity.

The high point of the event was the contemporary guitar instrumental music performances of Spanish flamenco and that of “oni-dodo oni-moin moin” music in Yoruba tune.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

