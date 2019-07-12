Despite his hard criticism of his administration, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has a good message for Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka as he clocks he age of 85.

The president on Friday sent a warm felicitations to Soyinka, on his 85th birthday, July 13, 2019, rejoicing with the literary icon for being one of the country’s greatest prides, and a universal brand.

Buhari, in a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina joined family and friends of the cerebral academic in celebrating the many years of laudable achievements, recognition, awards, and consistency, all which have accumulated in pride to Nigerians, Africans and the black race.

The President saluted Soyinka for his intellectual momentum, interventions on state issues and polity through articles and comments, penchant for justice, and persistence in holding leaders to account.

As he clocks 85, Buhari affirmed that Soyinka’s lifestyle sent a message to all Nigerians and Africans, especially the younger generation, that real success was measured by the intangibles of courage and impact brought to the life of others, rather than pursuit of personal interests.

The President congratulated the literary giant for projecting Nigerian and African values to the world, wishing him more years of health, wisdom and service to the nation and humanity.

